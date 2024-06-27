Check Out This New Full-Face Mask With A Flexible Nose Piece

Dive equipment manufacturer RKD Watersports has developed a new, full-face snorkeling mask that features a silicone pinch nose function for equalizing ear pressure.
Features of the new mask include:
- Flexible Nosepiece for easy ear pressure equalization while underwater
- Fully Enclosed CO2 Outflow Tube, providing better breathing circulation for safety
- Silicone Bonding Technology for long-term leak protection
- Buckle Folding Breathing Tube to help prevent its loss and damage and ensure its portability and packability
- Fog-Resistant Lens
- Intake Safety Valves for fresh air and prevention of CO2 buildup
- Food Grade Silicone Skirt for a comfortable facial fit
- Four-sided Adjustable Safety Straps
- Auto Drain System
No word yet on the price of the new mask, but for more info go to rkdwatersports.com.