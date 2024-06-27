Thursday, June 27, 2024
Check Out This New Full-Face Mask With A Flexible Nose Piece

Full Face Snorkeling Mask with flexible nosepiece
Full Face Snorkeling Mask with flexible nosepiece (Image credit: RKD Watersports)

Dive equipment manufacturer RKD Watersports has developed a new, full-face snorkeling mask that features a silicone pinch nose function for equalizing ear pressure.

Features of the new mask include:

  1. Flexible Nosepiece for easy ear pressure equalization while underwater
  2. Fully Enclosed CO2 Outflow Tube, providing better breathing circulation for safety
  3. Silicone Bonding Technology for long-term leak protection
  4. Buckle Folding Breathing Tube to help prevent its loss and damage and ensure its portability and packability
  5. Fog-Resistant Lens
  6. Intake Safety Valves for fresh air and prevention of CO2 buildup
  7. Food Grade Silicone Skirt for a comfortable facial fit
  8. Four-sided Adjustable Safety Straps
  9. Auto Drain System

No word yet on the price of the new mask, but for more info go to rkdwatersports.com.

Full Face Snorkel Mask with equalize ear pressure function

