Costa Sunglasses Partners with PADI to Protect The Planet

Costa Sunglasses has announced a new partnership with PADI to safeguard the world’s waters, while inspiring more people to push past the shoreline and take real action.

According to Costa Brand Director Jed Larkin:

“PADI and Costa have a longstanding shared commitment to protecting our blue planet — but together, we can do even more. We’re proud to partner with PADI to amplify meaningful action and inspire a new wave of ocean advocates. As the health of the ocean reaches a tipping point, this collaboration allows us to welcome more people into the wonder and responsibility of the watery world — so they can see it, love it, and ultimately fight to protect it.”

As part of the partnership, Costa will support the PADI AWARE Foundation with a donation to help advance its mission of achieving balance between humanity and the ocean. Working alongside the dive training agency, Costa will rally a global network of volunteers, driving efforts to protect vital marine habitats and champion sustainable practices that keep ocean ecosystems thriving.

Katie Thompson, senior director of environment and sustainability at PADI, said:

“As the world’s largest diving organization, PADI is leading a powerful movement to restore ourselves, our communities and the blue planet we call home. Working with Costa was a natural next step in this. Through this partnership, PADI joins more than 20 conservation allies and 2,400 Costa Pros who share the same calling — allowing us to amplify our efforts.”

In 2015, Costa launched the Kick Plastic program to tackle single-use plastic polluting waterways and ignite a global movement. Since then, the initiative has led to 50 tons of lenses recycled, 3 million plastic bottles eliminated through its guide program and more.

As part of its ongoing efforts, Costa introduced a paper alternative to single-use plastic bags. The new Vela FSC-certified paper bags are weather-resistant, durable, transparent and curbside-recyclable. The brand also repurposes 1/2 ton of discarded fishing nets every year to create its Untangled Collection of eyewear.