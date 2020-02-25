The folks who run the Cozumel Dive and Draw Experience have announced that it will be sponsored by Aquasketch.

The event will take place in Cozumel at the Zoe, a Living Sea Sculpture Dive Site on March 22-26, 2020. During the event, participants will get the opportunity to take part in underwater drawing using the Aquasketch. Once on land, they can then transform their sketches into painted works of art.

The event does not require any drawing or painting experience, and the main dive spot varies in depth from 4m/~12ft to 7.5m/~25ft. The dive site is located directly in front of Sand Dollar Sports Dive Shop at Playa Villa Blanca.

The project is a collaboration between Aquasketch inventor, author, and artist Mark Hagan and Colleen Flanigan, the founder of Living Sea Sculpture, as well as diving instructor Patti Mollica.

According to Flanigan:

“Most recreational divers are already enamored with the sea, yet when do they have the opportunity to slow down, really see and express their intimate connection with the marine environment and aquatic life? Creating one-of-a-kind artwork through this experience gives them a new medium and skills to engage in ocean awareness and restoration.”

You can find out more here.