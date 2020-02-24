To celebrate the upcoming summer season, Belize Dive Haven has released a free Dive Travel Planner, which aims to help dive travel professionals by providing them with another resource to inform and assist their customers who are looking to book trips to Belize.

The planner contains a wide range of information in snippet form that aims to answer some of the most common questions divers may have when planning a trip to a destination at a given time of year.

Some of the “insider” information that is offered includes the fact that airfares to Belize in June and July are generally discounted. The reduction is quite handy if you’re interested in whale sharks since there is a small window between June 5-16 where they can be encountered in the waters off Gladden Spit.

You can find the Belize Dive Haven Planner here.