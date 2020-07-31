DAN Is Looking For A Medic

The Divers Alert Network has announced that it is looking for a medic for an immediate start.

The new position is full-time and based in-office at DAN’s global headquarters in Durham, North Carolina.

The job requires significant time interfacing with the public by phone or email, discussing the various health and safety issues. Also, the successful candidate will be expected to meticulously document the inquiries and conduct follow-ups.

To qualify for the position, the applicant must be a qualified EMT, nurse or paramedic, and be passionate about scuba diving and diver safety.

You can find out more information here, or email for more information here.