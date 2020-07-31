Saturday, August 1, 2020
Scuba Diving

DAN Is Looking For A Medic

By Sam Helmy

-

DAN Has Open Postion For A Medic
The Divers Alert Network has announced that it is looking for a medic for an immediate start.

The new position is full-time and based in-office at DAN’s global headquarters in Durham, North Carolina.

The job requires significant time interfacing with the public by phone or email, discussing the various health and safety issues. Also, the successful candidate will be expected to meticulously document the inquiries and conduct follow-ups.

To qualify for the position, the applicant must be a qualified EMT, nurse or paramedic, and be passionate about scuba diving and diver safety.

You can find out more information here, or email for more information here.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

