Thursday, May 21, 2020
Scuba Diving DAN Launches A Series Of Live Webinars On Facebook
Nominations for the 2018 DAN Rolex diver of the Year Award are now open
Nominations for the 2018 DAN Rolex diver of the Year Award are now open
Scuba Diving

DAN Launches A Series Of Live Webinars On Facebook

DAN Launches A Series Of Live Webinars On Facebook 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Joining the many dive leaders who have launched webinars, the Divers Alert Network has thrown its hat in the ring and will be running a series of live webinars on its Facebook page.

While the webinars are set to be weekly, the timing is not set in stone. To find out the timing and topic of the next webinars, you’ll need to follow DAN on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

DAN has already broadcast three webinars which are wide-ranging and will cover many subjects of interest to divers:

  • COVID-19 Research and Potential Implications for Diving.
  • Disinfecting Scuba Equipment.
  • Preparing to Dive In The New Normal: FAQs Answered.

If you missed any of the live webinars, there is no need to worry — you can catch up! All can now be found on the DAN YouTube channel.

You can find DAN’s Facebook Page here, Twitter account here and Youtube channel here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
DAN Launches A Series Of Live Webinars On Facebook 2
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

Freediving

Technical Freediving in Hollywood Revealed

Victoria Brown -
Performance Freediving International Founder Kirk Krack caused a splash on the online chat show “Coming Clean with the Dirty Dozen” hosted by Aron Arngrímsson of The Dirty Dozen Expeditions.
Read more
Scuba Diving

‘If Only…’ Dive Documentary Premieres Online Today

John Liang -
A documentary about the death of a technical diver is slated to premiere online later today.
Read more
Scuba Diving

Cressi Unveils New ‘I’m Okay’ GIFs

John Liang -
The folks at Cressi have come up with some cute and inventive GIFs you can use to show that you're okay and "ready to hit the water again with a splash!"
Read more

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SEARCH

284,078FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,247FollowersFollow
13,898FollowersFollow
25,577FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

DAN Launches A Series Of Live Webinars On Facebook

Sam Helmy -
The Divers Alert Network has launched a series of live webinars on its Facebook page.
Read more

Technical Freediving in Hollywood Revealed

Victoria Brown -
Performance Freediving International Founder Kirk Krack caused a splash on the online chat show “Coming Clean with the Dirty Dozen” hosted by Aron Arngrímsson of The Dirty Dozen Expeditions.
Read more

Apparel Maker Southern Tide Partners With Beneath The Waves

John Liang -
Coastal style apparel brand Southern Tide announced today it has partnered with marine conservation and research nonprofit Beneath The Waves (BTW).
Read more

Profile: Valentine Thomas

Abi Smigel Mullens -
We talk to French-Canadian Freediver and Spearo Valentine Thomas about her mission to bring awareness when it comes to seafood consumption.
Read more

‘If Only…’ Dive Documentary Premieres Online Today

John Liang -
A documentary about the death of a technical diver is slated to premiere online later today.
Read more

GET OUR NEW APP

DAN Launches A Series Of Live Webinars On Facebook 3

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORIES