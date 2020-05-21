DAN Launches A Series Of Live Webinars On Facebook

Joining the many dive leaders who have launched webinars, the Divers Alert Network has thrown its hat in the ring and will be running a series of live webinars on its Facebook page.

While the webinars are set to be weekly, the timing is not set in stone. To find out the timing and topic of the next webinars, you’ll need to follow DAN on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

DAN has already broadcast three webinars which are wide-ranging and will cover many subjects of interest to divers:

COVID-19 Research and Potential Implications for Diving.

Disinfecting Scuba Equipment.

Preparing to Dive In The New Normal: FAQs Answered.

If you missed any of the live webinars, there is no need to worry — you can catch up! All can now be found on the DAN YouTube channel.

You can find DAN’s Facebook Page here, Twitter account here and Youtube channel here.