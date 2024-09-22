Dates of the 45th Discovery Diving Co. Treasure Hunt Announced

Discovery Diving Co. has announced the 45th annual treasure hunt dates.

This year, the event will take place on October 5, 2024, at Radio Island Rock Jetty in Beaufort, North Carolina. The event aims to raise money for:

The Mile of Hope Children’s Cancer Event

Divers Alert Network

Before the hunt, brightly colored and numbered oyster shells are hidden in the water. Then, once the hunt begins, divers race in the water, and the hunt continues until all the shells are found. Once that is complete, divers head back to the Discovery Diving Co. shop for a cookout and prize draws.

Last year, over 100 divers took part, and local businesses and scuba companies donated more than $45,000/~€40,262 in prizes and donations.

(Featured image credit: Discovery Diving via Facebook)