Sunday, September 22, 2024
Dates of the 45th Discovery Diving Co. Treasure Hunt Announced

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Discovery Diving Treasure Hunt (Image credit: Discovery Diving via Facebook)
Discovery Diving Co. has announced the 45th annual treasure hunt dates.

This year, the event will take place on October 5, 2024, at Radio Island Rock Jetty in Beaufort, North Carolina. The event aims to raise money for:

  • The Mile of Hope Children’s Cancer Event
  • Divers Alert Network

Before the hunt, brightly colored and numbered oyster shells are hidden in the water. Then, once the hunt begins, divers race in the water, and the hunt continues until all the shells are found. Once that is complete, divers head back to the Discovery Diving Co. shop for a cookout and prize draws.

Last year, over 100 divers took part, and local businesses and scuba companies donated more than $45,000/~€40,262 in prizes and donations.

You can email here for more information.

(Featured image credit: Discovery Diving via Facebook)

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

