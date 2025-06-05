DEMA Accepting 2025 Diving Community Champions Award Nominations

DEMA has begin accepting nominations for the 2025 Diving Community Champions Award.

These annual awards recognize the good works of DEMA-Member companies and showcase their work that uses recreational diving to help their community. All DEMA-Member companies are eligible to submit a nomination to recognize other DEMA Members.

The Platinum, Gold and Silver Diving Community Champion Awards are provided to the top three DEMA-member companies as voted by the DEMA membership.

The Awards will be presented during DEMA Show this coming November and help generate public interest in recreational diving by demonstrating that diving can make a difference to communities everywhere.

DEMA says:

“Many DEMA-member companies from all stakeholder groups engage with others to help one another locally or even globally, using a variety of activities.”

Diving Community Champions can be active in their communities by doing many different things, among them:

Educate the general public about marine science, physics or other physical and earth sciences;

Use diving and aquatic related activities to teach history or archaeology;

Teach physical education and promote healthy lifestyles to the non-diving public;

Encourage persons to take up careers in travel and tourism, business, manufacturing, education, promotion, marketing, marine sciences, physics, or other diving-related fields;

Use diving-related technology help the public gain a better understanding of science, mathematics, or other pertinent topics, or to improve society or the economy;

Change the status of, or protect, an aquatic-related environment;

Change the status of, or protect a submerged cultural resource such as a shipwreck or ancient camp site;

Change the status of, or protect an aquatic-related animal group;

Change or enact a law that protects a location or aquatic animal and benefits the diving community;

Help veterans or others who have experienced debilitating physical or mental trauma;

Use diving to conduct research important to society;

Connect people and/or develop a community in some manner, utilizing recreational diving as a catalyst;

Using diving, develop new products or services benefiting communities and enriching society in general;

Make the world a better place; leveraging diving industry expertise to better world conditions;

Educating the public on an important policy issue;

Fundraisers using diving that contribute to the Member’s local community;

Promoting social and individual responsibility.

To learn more about the Community Champion Award and submit a nomination, go to dema.org.