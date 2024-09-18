DEMA Prepping Divers For Upcoming California Spiny Lobster Season

California’s 2024/2025 Spiny Lobster Season opens at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, September 27th, 2024 and the Dive Equipment and Marketing Association is once again sharing its safety tips.

According to DEMA:

“DEMA’s shareable safety tips materials are part of DEMA’s ongoing efforts to encourage divers to refresh their training and maintain their equipment prior to getting back in the water.”

DEMA is encouraging its members to share the visual reminder with their customers and community to spread this important and timely message.

Check out the state of California’s regulations on hunting for spiny lobsters here.