DEMA Prepping Divers For Upcoming California Spiny Lobster Season

By John Liang

DEMA's 2024 Spiny Lobster Season Poster
California’s 2024/2025 Spiny Lobster Season opens at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, September 27th, 2024 and the Dive Equipment and Marketing Association is once again sharing its safety tips.

According to DEMA:

“DEMA’s shareable safety tips materials are part of DEMA’s ongoing efforts to encourage divers to refresh their training and maintain their equipment prior to getting back in the water.”

DEMA is encouraging its members to share the visual reminder with their customers and community to spread this important and timely message.

Check out the state of California’s regulations on hunting for spiny lobsters here.

DEMA's 2024 Spiny Lobster Season Poster
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

