DEMA Pushes US Lawmakers To Add The Dive Boat Act To Current Legislation

DEMA is pushing to raise awareness in the US Congress about the Small Passenger Vessel Act (SPVA) and asking for the inclusion of the Dive Boat Act.

This aims to protect small dive businesses and operations from the effects of Congress’s changes.

The Issue with the Small Passenger Vessel Act (SPVA)

The changes brought about by Congress severely disrupted the commercial insurance market, leading to escalated operational costs for dive shops and operators nationwide, even in non-coastal regions. As a result, DEMA says it frequently receives reports from stores and operators about the difficult and tough decisions they must make due to these financial strains.

Unfortunately, this has had a negative impact on many of these businesses, with many opting to postpone necessary upgrades to their vessels and equipment, reduce staff numbers or working hours, increase prices for their customers, or, in the worst cases, shut down their businesses altogether.

DEMA’s Solution: The Dive Boat Act

In collaboration with insurance experts, DEMA is proposing the following changes aimed at rectifying the disrupted insurance markets:

Adjust the claim filing timeline for overnight vessels to better align with the assessment of business insurance premiums.

Return day boats to the same regulatory standards as other passenger vessel operators exempted from the Small Passenger Vessel Act (SPVA), such as sport fishing boats, cruise lines, and tow boats.

These changes respect the original intent of the Small Passenger Vessel Act (SPVA) and imposes stricter regulations on boats offering overnight charters.

How You Can Help

DEMA would like you to help by downloading its free advocacy software. This will then allow you to connect with your federal official and advocate for the inclusion of the Dive Boat Act in the legislation to help preserve the industry.

You can download the DEMA advocacy software here.