Know someone in the diving industry who’s done something truly new and unique recently and deserves attention? The folks at the Diving Equipment and Marketing Association want to hear about it.

DEMA is seeking nominations for its annual Reaching Out Award, which goes to individuals who have made a significant contribution to the sport of diving by “reaching out” in some special way to improve the sport for everyone.

The award will be presented at this year’s DEMA Show in New Orleans in November.

The deadline for online submissions is 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, April 13th, 2020.

To submit a nomination, go to the DEMA website at www.dema.org.