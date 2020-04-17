In an effort to support its instructors during the economic upheaval brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, AIDA announced this week the organization is waiving the instructor renewal fee for 2021.

The decision was taken in the most recent Executive Board meeting. The officers hope that it will help and encourage over a thousand AIDA instructors who are active but currently with only limited or without any opportunity to teach courses.

The status renewal processing will begin in the last month of this year and will follow the usual procedure except without the annual fee.

According to AIDA:

“AIDA appreciates that everyone’s priority now is to maintain a safe and reassuring social environment and will continue taking steps in support of their instructors and the freediving community as a whole.”