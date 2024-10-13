Sunday, October 13, 2024
DEMA & Scuba Retailers Write To Support The DIVE BOAT Act

DEMA and a host of 40 scuba retailers have written to the US Congress urging the representative to support the DIVE BOAT Act.

The letter highlights the major issues with the current Small Passenger Vessel Act (SPVA) and the negative impact it is having on the US dive industry. 

The letter requests the modification of Section 11503 of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, including the proposed changes outlined in the DIVE BOAT Act.

These changes aim create a fair liability of standards. and prevent the arbitrary punishment of the industry, according to DEMA.

You can find the DEMA letter here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

