DEMA & Scuba Retailers Write To Support The DIVE BOAT Act

DEMA and a host of 40 scuba retailers have written to the US Congress urging the representative to support the DIVE BOAT Act.

The letter highlights the major issues with the current Small Passenger Vessel Act (SPVA) and the negative impact it is having on the US dive industry.

The letter requests the modification of Section 11503 of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, including the proposed changes outlined in the DIVE BOAT Act.

These changes aim create a fair liability of standards. and prevent the arbitrary punishment of the industry, according to DEMA.

You can find the DEMA letter here.