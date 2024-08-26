Monday, September 9, 2024
Details Of The 33rd AIDA Freediving World Championship Announced

Enchante Gallardo doing a loop at 93m/305ft before going back down to her announced depth of 98m/322ft. (Image credit: AIDA/Diveye/YouTube)
The details of the 33rd AIDA Freediving World Championship have been announced.

This year, the event will take place in the waters off Corsica, France, between September 3 and 15, 2024. Official training will take place on September 4-5, and the event kicks off on September 6, 2024. The event will be streamed live on the AIDA YouTube channel.

The event will be held at a spot approximately one mile/1.61km offshore. At this location, the depth of the water is expected to be around 160m/~525ft, while the water temperature should be around 22-25C/71-77F.

This year, the event will feature the following disciplines:

  • Constant Weight (CWT)
  • Constant Weight No Fins (CNF)
  • Constant Weight Bi-fins (CWTB)
  • Free Immersion (FIM)

You can find out more information here.

