Details Of The 33rd AIDA Freediving World Championship Announced

The details of the 33rd AIDA Freediving World Championship have been announced.

This year, the event will take place in the waters off Corsica, France, between September 3 and 15, 2024. Official training will take place on September 4-5, and the event kicks off on September 6, 2024. The event will be streamed live on the AIDA YouTube channel.

The event will be held at a spot approximately one mile/1.61km offshore. At this location, the depth of the water is expected to be around 160m/~525ft, while the water temperature should be around 22-25C/71-77F.

This year, the event will feature the following disciplines:

Constant Weight (CWT)

Constant Weight No Fins (CNF)

Constant Weight Bi-fins (CWTB)

Free Immersion (FIM)

