Discover The Mysteries Of The Dunraven Wreck

Lying in the waters off Sharm El-Sheikh in the Egyptian Red Sea, the wreck of the Dunraven is one of the most popular dive sites in the area and a magnet for divers.

The site is often the alternative site when the weather makes diving the much more famous SS Thistlegorm impossible.

Built in Newcastle, UK, in 1873, she sank near Beacon Rock in 1876 on a voyage from Bombay, India, to Liverpool, UK. Fortunately, no lives were lost in the sinking, and the ship is now a diving paradise.

The wreck lies upside down, with the deck at 30m/99ft and the keel at 15m/50ft. The ship has suffered some damage over the years, and divers can explore the wreck and the interesting and varied cargo she was carrying. The wreck is one of the most interesting and fun dives in the northern Red Sea, and many divers prefer it to the Thistlegorm since it tends to be much less crowded.

You can find out more about exploring the Dunraven via Liveaboard here.

(Featured image credit: The Red Sea Wreck Project)