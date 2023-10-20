Friday, October 20, 2023
Scuba Diving

Discover The Mysteries Of The Dunraven Wreck

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

Red Sea Safaris Wreck of the Dunraven (Image credit: The Red Sea Wreck Project)
Lying in the waters off Sharm El-Sheikh in the Egyptian Red Sea, the wreck of the Dunraven is one of the most popular dive sites in the area and a magnet for divers.

The site is often the alternative site when the weather makes diving the much more famous SS Thistlegorm impossible.

Built in Newcastle, UK, in 1873, she sank near Beacon Rock in 1876 on a voyage from Bombay, India, to Liverpool, UK. Fortunately, no lives were lost in the sinking, and the ship is now a diving paradise.

The wreck lies upside down, with the deck at 30m/99ft and the keel at 15m/50ft. The ship has suffered some damage over the years, and divers can explore the wreck and the interesting and varied cargo she was carrying. The wreck is one of the most interesting and fun dives in the northern Red Sea, and many divers prefer it to the Thistlegorm since it tends to be much less crowded.

(Featured image credit: The Red Sea Wreck Project)

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

