Dive Friends Bonaire Announces 2024 IDC Dates

Dive Friends Bonaire has announced the dates for its Instructor Development Courses for 2024.

This year, the events will start on the following dates:

12 April

5 July

20 September

29 November

The IDCs are conducted by Dive Friends Bonaire’s resident Course Director. In terms of accommodation, the courses are held in partnership with Casita Palma, which is in walking distance from the main dive shop.

To stay at Casita Palma, students need to select the IDC Deluxe or IDC Supreme Package.

You can email here for more information.