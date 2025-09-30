Dive Industry Young Professionals Initiative To Launch At DEMA Show

A new Dive Industry Young Professionals initiative is set to launch at this year’s DEMA Show in Orlando, Florida.

The new initiative aims to connect and facilitate networking for the next generation of industry leaders.

Membership of the DIYP is open to professionals under the age of 40 who are working in a wide range of roles. These include marketing, diving travel, scuba instruction, equipment manufacturing, marine science, conservation and more.

Deep Blue Adventures will be holding a DIYP introductory meeting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 in the Deep Blue Seminar Room 303C.

Commenting on the event, Alexandra Patterson, founder of DIYP and marketing executive with Deep Blue Adventures, stated:

“Growing up in the dive industry – literally from underneath the booth table to standing in front of it – I’ve heard the same concern again and again: how do we bring in the next generation? While there’s no one-size-fits-all solution, I believe we all have a part to play in making that change.

I’m incredibly grateful, with the support of our family’s company, to launch DIYP as a step toward answering that question. From generation to generation, the torch continues to be passed — and with it comes the responsibility to carry forward the legacy of those before us and continue their work, while embracing fresh perspectives and new ideas by welcoming newcomers.

This organization is here to connect young professionals across all sectors, to learn from seasoned mentors, and to support one another as we grow not only our own careers, but the industry we’re so passionate about.”

For more info, go to diveindustrypro.org.