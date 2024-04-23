Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Dive RAID International Launches New Static Apnea Program

CMAS Day 3 - Static Apnea (Image credit: CMAS/Youtube)
CMAS Day 3 - Static Apnea (Image credit: CMAS/Youtube)

Dive RAID International announced it has launched a new course on static apnea.

The course is restricted to pool or pool-like conditions, according to the training agency:

“It is the ultimate guide for anyone looking to master the mentally demanding discipline of static breath-holding in freediving. ?Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced freediver, this comprehensive manual provides step-by-step instructions, expert tips and detailed tables to help you increase your breath hold time and achieve your personal best.”

Students will learn techniques on relaxation and visualization, along with the importance of having a buddy during training, among other topics.

For more info, go to diveraid.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

