Dive RAID International Launches New Static Apnea Program

Dive RAID International announced it has launched a new course on static apnea.

The course is restricted to pool or pool-like conditions, according to the training agency:

“It is the ultimate guide for anyone looking to master the mentally demanding discipline of static breath-holding in freediving. ?Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced freediver, this comprehensive manual provides step-by-step instructions, expert tips and detailed tables to help you increase your breath hold time and achieve your personal best.”

Students will learn techniques on relaxation and visualization, along with the importance of having a buddy during training, among other topics.

