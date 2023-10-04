Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Scuba Diving

Dive RAID International Opens New Benelux Regional Office

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Dive RAID International Opens New Benelux Office
Dive RAID International Opens New Benelux Office

If you live in Belgium, the Netherlands or Luxembourg and are interested in getting into diving, Dive RAID International now has a new office for that region.

Jimmy Wuytack has been named as RAID’s newest regional officer, responsible for the Benelux area.

According to Wuytack:

“I am convinced that I am the right person to spread the RAID philosophy in Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg!

“RAID’s reputation is innovation, and RAID Benelux will follow that trend, and work with the DRI team to bring success and new life to my region.”

For more info, check out RAID Benelux on Facebook and Instagram.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

