Dive RAID International Opens New Benelux Regional Office

If you live in Belgium, the Netherlands or Luxembourg and are interested in getting into diving, Dive RAID International now has a new office for that region.

Jimmy Wuytack has been named as RAID’s newest regional officer, responsible for the Benelux area.

According to Wuytack:

“I am convinced that I am the right person to spread the RAID philosophy in Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg!

“RAID’s reputation is innovation, and RAID Benelux will follow that trend, and work with the DRI team to bring success and new life to my region.”

For more info, check out RAID Benelux on Facebook and Instagram.