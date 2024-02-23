Dive Xtras Issues ‘Safety Caution Notice’ For BlackTip Tech Scooters

Dive Xtras have issued a “Safety Caution Notice“ for the company’s BlackTip Tech Scooters, advising users not to dive with them.

The notice applies to scooters bought between January 2023 through January 2024.

The company said in the notice:

“In the last 6 months it has been reported that two (2) BlackTip Tech Scooters have failed at depths shallower than their rated depth.

“At this time the cause is unknown and Dive Xtras has been unable to replicate this with internal hyperbaric testing.

“In an abundance of caution, we advise all divers who are planning to dive their BlackTip Tech scooters purchased from Jan 2023 through Jan 2024 to depths greater than 230ft or 70m to not do so or proceed with extreme caution.”

The company advised divers who have additional questions to contact support@dive-xtras.com.