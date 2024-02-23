Friday, February 23, 2024
Dive Xtras Issues ‘Safety Caution Notice’ For BlackTip Tech Scooters

John Liang
By John Liang

Dive Xtras BlackTip Tech Scooter
Dive Xtras BlackTip Tech Scooter

Dive Xtras have issued a Safety Caution Notice for the company’s BlackTip Tech Scooters, advising users not to dive with them.

The notice applies to scooters bought between January 2023 through January 2024.

The company said in the notice:

“In the last 6 months it has been reported that two (2) BlackTip Tech Scooters have failed at depths shallower than their rated depth.

“At this time the cause is unknown and Dive Xtras has been unable to replicate this with internal hyperbaric testing.

“In an abundance of caution, we advise all divers who are planning to dive their BlackTip Tech scooters purchased from Jan 2023 through Jan 2024 to depths greater than 230ft or 70m to not do so or proceed with extreme caution.”

The company advised divers who have additional questions to contact support@dive-xtras.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

