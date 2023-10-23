Monday, October 23, 2023
Diveheart And Lava Rubber Team Up To Tackle Recycled Wetsuits

By Sam Helmy

-

Diveheart Teams with Veterans Adaptive Scuba Diving

Diveheart and Lava Rubber, a New Jersey rubber recycling facility, have teamed up to tackle the problem of used wetsuits and prevent them from being dumped into a landfill.

Through the initiative, Lava Rubber can convert the suits into a host of useful items. These include:

  • Yoga mats.
  • Coasters.
  • Welcome mats.

The initiative aims to drive the industry toward sustainability and prevent the waste of a good material trapped in an old wetsuit. This, in turn, positively impacts both land-based and aquatic environments.

Check out a video on the effort below.

Recycled Wetsuits help fuel Diveheart's adaptive scuba therapy programs for children, veterans and others with disabilities. Check out how at the Diveheart booth at the Beneath the Sea Dive Show in New Jersey this weekend http://www.beneaththesea.org #recycle #repurpose #diveheart #scubatherapy #donategear #donatescubagear

Posted by Diveheart on Saturday, March 30, 2019

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

