Diveheart And Lava Rubber Team Up To Tackle Recycled Wetsuits

Diveheart and Lava Rubber, a New Jersey rubber recycling facility, have teamed up to tackle the problem of used wetsuits and prevent them from being dumped into a landfill.

Through the initiative, Lava Rubber can convert the suits into a host of useful items. These include:

Yoga mats.

Coasters.

Welcome mats.

The initiative aims to drive the industry toward sustainability and prevent the waste of a good material trapped in an old wetsuit. This, in turn, positively impacts both land-based and aquatic environments.

Check out a video on the effort below.