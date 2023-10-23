Diveheart And Lava Rubber Team Up To Tackle Recycled Wetsuits

Diveheart and Lava Rubber, a New Jersey rubber recycling facility, have teamed up to tackle the problem of used wetsuits and prevent them from being dumped into a landfill.
Through the initiative, Lava Rubber can convert the suits into a host of useful items. These include:
- Yoga mats.
- Coasters.
- Welcome mats.
The initiative aims to drive the industry toward sustainability and prevent the waste of a good material trapped in an old wetsuit. This, in turn, positively impacts both land-based and aquatic environments.
Check out a video on the effort below.
Recycled Wetsuits help fuel Diveheart's adaptive scuba therapy programs for children, veterans and others with disabilities. Check out how at the Diveheart booth at the Beneath the Sea Dive Show in New Jersey this weekend http://www.beneaththesea.org #recycle #repurpose #diveheart #scubatherapy #donategear #donatescubagear
Posted by Diveheart on Saturday, March 30, 2019