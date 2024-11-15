Diveheart Releases New Documentary: ‘The Legend of the Statue’ – A Tribute to Gabe Spataro

Diveheart has released a new documentary titled “The Legend of the Statue,” about the famous underwater “Christ of the Abyss” statue.

In the movie, award-winning filmmaker David Marsh and other leaders in the dive industry explore the inspiring journey of Gabe Spataro, a Korean War veteran and adaptive diver whose life was profoundly connected to the iconic Christ of the Abyss statue.

The film tells the story of Spataro, who helped deliver the statue in the 1960s from Italy to Key Largo, Florida.

Decades later, after losing his sight, Spataro returned to diving with Diveheart to reconnect with the underwater marvel he helped bring to life.

Check out the documentary below.