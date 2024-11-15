Friday, November 15, 2024
Diveheart Releases New Documentary: ‘The Legend of the Statue’ – A Tribute to Gabe Spataro

John Liang
By John Liang

Diveheart documentary 'Legend of the Statue'
Diveheart documentary 'Legend of the Statue'

Diveheart has released a new documentary titled “The Legend of the Statue,” about the famous underwater “Christ of the Abyss” statue.

In the movie, award-winning filmmaker David Marsh and other leaders in the dive industry explore the inspiring journey of Gabe Spataro, a Korean War veteran and adaptive diver whose life was profoundly connected to the iconic Christ of the Abyss statue.

The film tells the story of Spataro, who helped deliver the statue in the 1960s from Italy to Key Largo, Florida.

Decades later, after losing his sight, Spataro returned to diving with Diveheart to reconnect with the underwater marvel he helped bring to life.

Check out the documentary below.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

