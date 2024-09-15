Sunday, September 15, 2024
DIVEROID launches Funding Campaign For DIVEROID Housing Pro

Sam Helmy

DIVEROID Housing Pro

DIVEROID has announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign for its new smartphone housing.

The new housing is an evolution on the older DIVEROID housings and features the following:

  • Made from high quality robust materials, it provides your phone safe and secure from water, sand, and bumps.
  • Features inbuilt lighting and settings that make taking images in various environments a breeze. 
  • Intuitive, user-friendly design that allows you to access all the camera controls. the ease of use lets you focus on taking stunning images.

You can find the Kickstarter campaign here.

(Remember: This is a crowdfunding campaign, so you are helping to fund the development of a project, but not a finished product. Please make sure you research the project before spending any money.)

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

