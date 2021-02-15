Divesoft Announces The Release Of A New App

Divesoft has announced the release of a new app to accompany its Liberty Rebreather.

The app is user-friendly with an intuitive interface that helps the user through multiple areas of the unit. Features of the app include:

An illustrated guide with checklists to set up the four configurations of the Liberty unit.

The app includes a guide for the oxygen sensor setup using the expected voltage on the sensors.

The app monitors the sensor to notify you when a replacement is due.

While that is a substantial list, the company stated that it would be adding functionality to the app with new features to be released in 2021, including the ability to download dive logs from the unit.

You can find out more here, or download the app in the App Store or Google Play.