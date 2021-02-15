Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Divesoft Announces The Release Of A New App

By Sam Helmy

New Divesoft app on iphone
Divesoft has announced the release of a new app to accompany its Liberty Rebreather.

The app is user-friendly with an intuitive interface that helps the user through multiple areas of the unit. Features of the app include:

  • An illustrated guide with checklists to set up the four configurations of the Liberty unit.
  • The app includes a guide for the oxygen sensor setup using the expected voltage on the sensors.
  • The app monitors the sensor to notify you when a replacement is due.

While that is a substantial list, the company stated that it would be adding functionality to the app with new features to be released in 2021, including the ability to download dive logs from the unit.

You can find out more here, or download the app in the App Store or Google Play.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

