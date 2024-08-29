Diving Talks 2024 Tickets Now Available

Tickets for this year’s Diving Talks International Dive Show in Lisbon, Portugal are now available for purchase.

The world’s top divers, scientists and enthusiasts will converge to explore, innovate and inspire on October 18-20.

The event will be hosted at the historic Cordoaria Nacional in the Belém district. Once the Royal Ropeworks Factory, this 18th-century venue is now a renowned cultural center.

Full weekend tickets cost €75 (~US$83) and will be valid for the Friday “Brands Day” as well.

Tickets for the Brands Day alone will cost €25 (~$28), while one-day tickets for Saturday or Sunday will cost €50 (~$56) each. Meals will cost between €25 and €55 extra.

Online-only tickets are also available, ranging from €25 for single-day access to €35 for two-day access to the talks.

For more info, go to divingtalks.com.