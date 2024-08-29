Monday, September 9, 2024
Scuba Diving

Diving Talks 2024 Tickets Now Available

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Diving Talks 2024
Diving Talks 2024

Tickets for this year’s Diving Talks International Dive Show in Lisbon, Portugal are now available for purchase.

The world’s top divers, scientists and enthusiasts will converge to explore, innovate and inspire on October 18-20.

The event will be hosted at the historic Cordoaria Nacional in the Belém district. Once the Royal Ropeworks Factory, this 18th-century venue is now a renowned cultural center.

Full weekend tickets cost €75 (~US$83) and will be valid for the Friday “Brands Day” as well.

Tickets for the Brands Day alone will cost €25 (~$28), while one-day tickets for Saturday or Sunday will cost €50 (~$56) each. Meals will cost between €25 and €55 extra.

Online-only tickets are also available, ranging from €25 for single-day access to €35 for two-day access to the talks.

For more info, go to divingtalks.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,037FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US