DPG Masters Underwater Imaging Competition 2024 Announced

Dive Photo Guide has announced the launch of the DPG Masters Underwater Imaging Competition 2024.

This contest celebrates the splendor of the oceans and the challenging art of underwater photography and video.

The prizes, worth more than US$80,000/~€73,480 in total, include dive trips with the world’s top resorts and liveaboards along with the latest underwater photo and video gear.

Entrants will compete for prizes in nine categories:

Traditional

Macro

Wide Angle

Over-Under

Conservation

Blackwater

Portfolio

Compact, and

Short Film.

The photographer or filmmaker behind the top entry among the category winners will be crowned “DPG Grand Master 2024” and will receive the top trip prize as well as the top equipment prize.

According to organizers Joe Tepper and Ian Bongso-Seldrup:

“This year, DPG Masters is bigger than it’s ever been! The total prize pool is the largest we’ve had, with incredible dive trips and imaging equipment up for grabs. And our record nine categories give amateurs and pros alike an opportunity to win, no matter their specialty or camera system. We’re also thrilled to bestow a new title on the overall winner—DPG Grand Master—and we have no doubt that our judges will have a tough time choosing him or her from all the talented entrants!”

The organizers also announced that 15% of entry proceeds will be donated to marine conservation efforts.

The submission deadline is 11:59pm PST on Tuesday, December 31st, 2024.

For more info, go to underwatercompetition.com.

(Featured Image credit: Suliman Alatiqi)