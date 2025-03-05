Dr. Shireen Rahimi On Her Underwater Film ‘Letter from the Age of Ecocide’

Marine scientist and filmmaker Dr. Shireen Rahimi recently directed, produced and starred in “Letter from the Age of Ecocide,” an underwater short film about humanity’s relationship with the earth despite the ecological challenges it faces.

Rahimi used a RED camera to shoot her project, and in a recent Q&A posted on the RED website, she spoke about her career, making the film and more:

“Like many people, I have a lot of anxiety around the future of our planet. I did my PhD in ecosystem science, so I read a lot about environmental issues, and it was hard to stay hopeful.”

She also talked about making the film on a small budget, the training she undertook to be able to freedive in cold water as well as the challenges of filming in an area with alligators.

“This is the most personal project I’ve ever created—and also the only fiction film I’ve made. At its core, it’s a love letter to the Earth, to my culture, and to anyone struggling with climate anxiety. I knew from the start that this wasn’t a film designed for mainstream appeal, but what we discovered through screenings around the world is that when it resonates with someone, it resonates deeply. Witnessing those moments of connection has been incredibly meaningful.

“I wanted this film to remind those grappling with climate anxiety that they’re not alone—that it’s okay to feel these emotions. The key is to allow ourselves to fully process them, then release what we can’t control so we have the energy to fight even harder for the things we can. I was inspired by the concept of Radical Acceptance—the idea that acknowledging the reality of our situation, rather than resisting it, can actually make us more effective in creating change. Rather than making a film that educates or diagnoses, I wanted to explore a different approach—one that draws on ancient wisdom to offer a perspective on coping with life on a wounded planet.”

Rahimi says she plans to develop a docuseries that integrates indigenous knowledge, science and storytelling “to explore humanity’s relationship with the natural world.”

Check out the full interview here as well as the film itself and a behind-the-scenes video below.

(Featured Image credit: Jennifer Adler)