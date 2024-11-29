Friday, November 29, 2024
Scuba Diving

Early Bird 2 For 1 GO Diving Show Tickets Now Available

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Go Diving Show Logo
Go Diving Show Logo

You can now purchase early bird two-for-one tickets to next year’s Go Diving Show in the UK.

The deadline to purchase the two for one tickets is January 17, 2025. Next year, the Go Diving Show is taking place at the NAEC Stoneleigh, UK on March 1-2, 2025.

While the full line up is yet to be finalized, so far the following speakers have been confirmed for the main stage:

  • Steve Backshall
  • Dawn Kernagis
  • Monty Halls
  • Rannva Joermundsson and Maria Bollerup.

Tickets are currently on sale for £17.50/~US$22 /~€21.

You can purchase tickets here

SourceDivernet
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,105FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US