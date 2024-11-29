Early Bird 2 For 1 GO Diving Show Tickets Now Available

You can now purchase early bird two-for-one tickets to next year’s Go Diving Show in the UK.

The deadline to purchase the two for one tickets is January 17, 2025. Next year, the Go Diving Show is taking place at the NAEC Stoneleigh, UK on March 1-2, 2025.

While the full line up is yet to be finalized, so far the following speakers have been confirmed for the main stage:

Steve Backshall

Dawn Kernagis

Monty Halls

Rannva Joermundsson and Maria Bollerup.

Tickets are currently on sale for £17.50/~US$22 /~€21.