Edges of Earth Expedition Launches Inaugural Partnership with SSI and Mares

A female-led diving team spearheading the Edges of Earth Expedition this week announced their partnership with Scuba Schools International and dive gear company Mares.

This marks SSI’s first-ever brand ambassador program in the scuba training company’s 50-year history.

Mares will provide the expedition team with state-of-the-art equipment to facilitate their exploration to the planet’s most remote dive sites during their two-year expedition.

The trio’s primary goal is to share untold stories of those who have dedicated their lives to restoring, conserving and protecting fragile underwater ecosystems — highlighting positive progress that’s happening around the world.

The aim of Edges of Earth, SSI and Mares is to amplify the work of the people and teams met during the expedition’s travels to ultimately inspire future generations to take ocean action.

According to Edges of Earth expedition lead Andi Cross:

“When it comes to the ocean, we are often bombarded with messages of doom and gloom — while positive stories of impact tend to go untold. But, there are many people contributing in unique and meaningful ways to conserve and restore the underwater world. These are the stories that SSI, Mares and the Edges of Earth Expedition team believe need to be told. This partnership is a testament to our collective passion for the sport of scuba, along with our shared desire to inspire ocean action.”

SSI Marketing Manager Jenny Luksch says:

“We’re thrilled to name the Edges of Earth team as SSI’s first-ever brand ambassadors. In partnership, we endeavor to usher more people into the diving community and inspire a new generation of ocean advocates.”

While Mares Head of Marketing Marcel Steinmeier adds:

“At Mares, we have the pleasure of working with some of the most incredibly talented dive professionals. We welcome the Edges of Earth Expedition team into this community, and applaud their efforts in service to our oceans.”

Learn more about Edges of Earth here.