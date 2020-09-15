Tuesday, September 15, 2020
‘Enslaved’ Docuseries Premieres This Week

By John Liang

Enslaved ©2020 AP Slave Ships Productions Ltd./Cornelia Street’s Ships Ltd.
Enslaved,” a six-part docuseries starring actor and activist Samuel L. Jackson that sheds new light on 400 years of human trafficking from Africa to the New World, premieres this week in the USA.

Based on a DNA test identifying his ancestral tribe, the series traces Jackson’s personal journey from the USA to Gabon for his induction into the Benga tribe, with rare and unprecedented access to secret ceremonies and local customs.

Using new diving technology – such as advanced 3D mapping and ground-penetrating radar – to locate and examine sunken slave ships on three continents, the series reveals an entirely new perspective on the history of the transatlantic slave trade. The series also tracks the efforts of Diving With a Purpose (DWP), a collaborating organization with the National Association of Black Scuba Divers (NABS), as they search for and locate six slave ships that sank drowning the enslaved humans aboard.

Featuring the most dives ever made on sunken slave ships, “Enslaved” also chronicles the first positive identification of a “Freedom Ship,” an American schooner that ferried African American runaways to Canada.

Each episode follows three separate story lines: the quest for a sunken slave ship, a personal journey by Jackson and a historical investigation led by investigative journalists Simcha Jacobovici and Afua Hirsch.

Enslaved” premiered on the EPIX channel September 14th, 2020 at 10 P.M. ET/PT.

Following its launch on EPIX, “Enslaved” will also premiere on CBC in Canada on Sunday, October 18th at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT).

Check out the trailer below.

 

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

