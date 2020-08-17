Euro-Divers Maldives Reporting For Duty

Euro-Divers Maldives is now welcoming back guests at its various resorts, as the Maldives starts to welcome back tourists.
The resorts will be opening on different dates. The following Euro-Divers locations will open on these dates:
August 15, 2020.
- LUX* South Ari Atoll
September 1, 2020.
- Amari Havodda
- Kagi Maldives Spa Island – Coming Soon!
- Meeru Island Resort & Spa
- Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa
- Holiday Inn Kandooma
October 1, 2020.
- Dhigali Maldives
- Eriyadu Island Resort
- Faarufushi Maldives
- Kurumba Maldives
- Club Med Kani
You can find out more information here.