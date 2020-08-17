Monday, August 17, 2020
Euro-Divers Maldives Reporting For Duty

By Sam Helmy

-

Panoramic landscape seascape aerial view over a Maldives Male Atoll islands. White sandy beach seen from above.

Euro-Divers Maldives is now welcoming back guests at its various resorts, as the Maldives starts to welcome back tourists.

The resorts will be opening on different dates. The following Euro-Divers locations will open on these dates:

August 15, 2020.

  • LUX* South Ari Atoll

September 1, 2020.

  • Amari Havodda
  • Kagi Maldives Spa Island – Coming Soon!
  • Meeru Island Resort & Spa
  • Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa
  • Holiday Inn Kandooma

October 1, 2020.

  • Dhigali Maldives
  • Eriyadu Island Resort
  • Faarufushi Maldives
  • Kurumba Maldives
  • Club Med Kani

You can find out more information here.

