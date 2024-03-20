Fast Company Names PADI To World’s Most Innovative Companies List for 2024

PADI has been named to Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies list, a compendium of organizations shaping the future of business, culture, environment and strategy.

This year, PADI was ranked No. 5 in the Travel, Tourism and Hospitality category alongside other brands like Hopper, Delta Airlines and Intrepid Travel.

For the last 16 years, this list has set the standard for excellence in business by showcasing the forefront of innovation in both new companies and established brands, as well as newly reimagined products, services and strategies that are instrumental in building purpose-driven innovation.

According to Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Brendan Vaughan:

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year. We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

PADI has been recognized for its commitment to empowering its membership of 6,600 Dive Centers and 128,000 Professionals and over 30 million certified divers to create positive ocean change through a range of innovative programs. This includes the newly established PADI Eco Center credentials that launched on Earth Day 2023 and uses the United Nations Environment Program and the Reef-World Foundation’s Green Fins program to elevate the planet’s most environmentally committed dive operators.

PADI Worldwide CEO and President Drew Richardson said:

“PADI is committed to doing our part in protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030. This is fueled by creating innovative partnerships, mobilizing our PADI Mission Hub Members, re-envisioning the way people travel and encouraging daily changes we all can make for a better – and healthier – ocean planet.”