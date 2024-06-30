Podium Winners Announced On Final Day Of The 32nd AIDA Pool Freediving World Championships

The 32nd AIDA Freediving World Championships concluded with thrilling displays of skill in the dynamic discipline, where athletes compete to cover the longest distance underwater while holding their breath and using a monofin. This technique offers efficient propulsion through the water, leading to the longest distances covered among all freediving pool disciplines.

Magdalena Solich-Talanda of Poland holds the current world record at 277 meters, and Guillaume Bourdila of France at 301 meters.

Record-Breaking Performances

This year’s competition saw remarkable performances, with 11 athletes setting new national records. The Zalgirio Arena pool podium featured renowned freedivers like Julia Kozerska from Poland, who claimed the world champion title in the DYN category.

New talent, such as Zsofia Torocsik from Hungary, earned a silver medal in her first world championships and left Kaunas with two silver medals. Yasuko Ozeki from Japan secured the bronze, steadily climbing the ranks in her competitive freediving career.

French athlete Clement Lesaffre claimed the world champion title in the men’s category with a final kick that propelled him to 254 meters, just two meters ahead of his closest competitor.

Ibrahim Al Sulaitni from Oman took silver with a 252-meter dive, while Canadian Sylvain Desaulniers earned bronze with a 242-meter performance.

Promoting Global Freediving

The championships highlighted the importance of expanding competitive freediving to more countries, ensuring the sport’s future growth and wider recognition on the international stage.

The prestigious Molchanova Award was presented to the winners during the closing ceremony. Named after the legendary freediver Natalia Molchanova, the award went to Julia Kozerska for the second consecutive year. She demonstrated her dominance with 427.1 points across all four disciplines, including three gold medals in dynamic categories and a fourth-place finish in static apnea.

David Spreitz Elings of Sweden emerged as the overall winner in the men’s category with 413.5 points. He became the world champion in static apnea and secured fourth place in both DYNB and DYN disciplines. This is a significant breakthrough for David, and we anticipate more impressive performances from him in the coming years.

Dynamic Performance Highlights

Women’s National Records

Lithuania – Evelina Navašinskaite, 207m

Korea – Jiyeon Kim, 222m

Israel – Thalia Sklair, 153m

Romania – Diana Boesan, 161m

Finland – Janita Kulkula, 200m

Portugal – Sandra Brum, 150m

Latvia – Ilona Bardiseva, 167m

Hungary – Zsofia Torocsik, 250m

Men’s National Records

Lithuania – Ivan Gavriljev, 200m

Oman – Ibrahim Al Sulaitni, 252m

Lithuania – Aleksandr Tetervov, 213m

Men’s Continental Records

North America – Sylvain Desaulniers, 242m

North America – Rolando Salgado, 266m

Women’s Continental Records

North America – Natalie Bruce, 231m

Podium Results

Women’s DYN Podium

Gold : Julia Kozerska, Poland – 252m

Silver : Zsofia Torocsik, Hungary – 250m

Bronze: Yasuko Ozeki, Japan – 231m

Men’s DYN Podium

Gold : Clement Lesaffre, France – 254m

Silver : Ibrahim Al Sulaitni, Oman – 252m

Bronze: Sylvain Desaulniers, Canada – 242m

Watch The Highlights

You can watch the highlights from Day 4 below or on YouTube.

These extraordinary achievements and the overall event are documented on the AIDA YouTube channel. Check out the highlights of Day 4 at the AIDA Pool World Championship Kaunas 2024 to experience the excitement firsthand.

For more in-depth coverage, visit deeperblue.com and stay updated on the latest in the world of freediving.

Photos and Videos courtesy of ICARUS Sports