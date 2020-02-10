The first-ever Tec Diving Week at Anthony’s Key Resort in Roatan has been announced.

The event is scheduled for August 2020, and not only will it be the first ever at Anthony’s Key Resort but also the first-ever technical diving week in the Bay Islands.

During the week, there will be a host of activities taking place, including sidemount try dives with Jeff Loflin, free closed circuit try dives from Dive Rite with Lamar and Jared Hires as well as Mike Fowler of Silent Diving and Sub Gravity’s Randy Thornton.

According to Anthony’s Key Training Director and PADI Platinum Course Director Tati Pereira-Hughes, the resort has been receiving increased demand for technical diving stating:

“We’ve heard the requests for a Tec Diving event and are pleased to announce it will happen this August.”

You can find out more here.