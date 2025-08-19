Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Fourth Element Announces 25% Discounts On Xenos Wetsuits, Hints at ‘Something Exciting Coming Early Next Year’

By John Liang

Fourth Element Hints at 'Something Exciting' Coming in 2026

The folks at Fourth Element are hinting at “something exciting coming early next year.”

But before it arrives, the company says it needs to “make space.”

Consequently, Fourth Element is offering a 25% discount on its 3mm, 5mm and 7mm Xenos wetsuits.

Some of Fourth Element's Xenos wetsuits
Some of Fourth Element’s Xenos wetsuits (Image credit: Fourth Element)

The Xenos wetsuits have a multitude of features, including:

  • Smoothskin zip-flap: Snag-free closures and improved sealing to reduce water getting in
  • Thermocore Lining: Soft and plush Thermocore lining to keep you warm
  • Quick Donning: Easy to get on and off with features including cut-away ankles inspired by triathlon suits
  • Duraware Print: Reinforced hard-wearing areas for a longer-lasting suit

This offer is available exclusively through the company’s dealers. To find the nearest one to you, go to fourthelement.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

