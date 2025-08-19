Fourth Element Announces 25% Discounts On Xenos Wetsuits, Hints at ‘Something Exciting Coming Early Next Year’

The folks at Fourth Element are hinting at “something exciting coming early next year.”

But before it arrives, the company says it needs to “make space.”

Consequently, Fourth Element is offering a 25% discount on its 3mm, 5mm and 7mm Xenos wetsuits.

The Xenos wetsuits have a multitude of features, including:

Smoothskin zip-flap: Snag-free closures and improved sealing to reduce water getting in

Snag-free closures and improved sealing to reduce water getting in Thermocore Lining: Soft and plush Thermocore lining to keep you warm

Soft and plush Thermocore lining to keep you warm Quick Donning: Easy to get on and off with features including cut-away ankles inspired by triathlon suits

Easy to get on and off with features including cut-away ankles inspired by triathlon suits Duraware Print: Reinforced hard-wearing areas for a longer-lasting suit

This offer is available exclusively through the company’s dealers. To find the nearest one to you, go to fourthelement.com.