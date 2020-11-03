Fourth Element Launches Winter Collection With New T-shirt, Hoodie Designs and Styles

The folks at Fourth Element have launched a new line of t-shirts and hoodies with updated designs and styles as part of its winter collection.

In Fourth Element’s men’s range, the company has incorporated some more heavyweight, relaxed styles and the addition of a pocket design and polo shirt.

You’ll also find the addition of new colors and textures, keeping the range fresh and modern.

On the women’s side, Fourth Element is offering designs that can be worn beyond just the diving environment.

As with each of Fourth Element’s lifestyle collections, the company’s designs are printed in water-based inks that are free from harmful chemicals and therefore more gentle on the environment. Each t-shirt in this collection is made from 100$% organic cotton, traceable from farm to factory, GMO-free and grown without the use of chemicals.

Leisure ware prices range from US$32 (~28 Euros) to $144 (~124 Euros). For more info, check out the Fourth Element website at fourthelement.com.