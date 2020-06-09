Fourth Element, The Diver Medic Unveil GoodToDive: Ocean-Friendly Disinfectant For Dive Gear

Fourth Element and The Diver Medic have developed an ocean-friendly disinfectant and labelling system to ensure that dive equipment can be identified as cleaned and ready to use.

As the world slowly reopens in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, divers being confident in the cleanliness of their equipment is a key factor in getting them back into the water. Guidelines have been issued by all major agencies to help dive schools, dive centers and individuals ensure that they minimize risks of infection when using dive gear, and all involve disinfecting equipment effectively.

Many commonly used disinfectants require that fluid be disposed of in a recognized waste disposal facility due to their toxicity to aquatic life, and this is something that divers and dive centers will be keen to avoid.

GoodToDive uses oxidizing reagents that disinfect dive gear, and leaves a solution which can be safely discarded without damaging the aquatic environment.

Available in a powdered form, GoodToDive dissolves and is effective in fresh or salt water, and can be used to safely disinfect masks, regulators and BCDs. The GoodToDive system includes paper-based tape that can be applied to regulators, masks or their boxes to show that a disinfectant has been used, giving the diver peace of mind.

Available initially in 1kg (2.2-pound) tubs, just 15g (.53 ounces) is required to prepare a gallon of sterilizing fluid.

More information is available at www.goodtodive.com or via email at [email protected].