Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Scuba Diving

Fourth Element, The Diver Medic Unveil GoodToDive: Ocean-Friendly Disinfectant For Dive Gear

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Good to Dive disinfectant
Good to Dive disinfectant

Fourth Element and The Diver Medic have developed an ocean-friendly disinfectant and labelling system to ensure that dive equipment can be identified as cleaned and ready to use.

As the world slowly reopens in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, divers being confident in the cleanliness of their equipment is a key factor in getting them back into the water. Guidelines have been issued by all major agencies to help dive schools, dive centers and individuals ensure that they minimize risks of infection when using dive gear, and all involve disinfecting equipment effectively.

Many commonly used disinfectants require that fluid be disposed of in a recognized waste disposal facility due to their toxicity to aquatic life, and this is something that divers and dive centers will be keen to avoid.

GoodToDive uses oxidizing reagents that disinfect dive gear, and leaves a solution which can be safely discarded without damaging the aquatic environment.

Available in a powdered form, GoodToDive dissolves and is effective in fresh or salt water, and can be used to safely disinfect masks, regulators and BCDs. The GoodToDive system includes paper-based tape that can be applied to regulators, masks or their boxes to show that a disinfectant has been used, giving the diver peace of mind.

Available initially in 1kg (2.2-pound) tubs, just 15g (.53 ounces) is required to prepare a gallon of sterilizing fluid.

More information is available at www.goodtodive.com or via email at [email protected].

Good to Dive disinfectant, tape
Good to Dive disinfectant solution, tape

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

283,732FansLike
65,169FollowersFollow
2,288FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,852FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

PADI Introduces Ways To Help Save the Ocean

Ocean John Liang -
With World Oceans Day taking place this week, PADI provided opportunities to help people connect with the ocean and support efforts to preserve and restore it.
Read more

First American Woman To Space Walk Dives To Challenger Deep

Ocean John Liang -
Astronaut and oceanographer Dr. Kathy Sullivan, the first American woman to do a space walk, this week became the first woman to dive to the deepest point in the ocean.
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US