Thursday, November 30, 2023
Fourth Element Unveils HALO A°R Dive Gloves

John Liang
By John Liang

-

The folks at Fourth Element recently introduced their new HALO A°R gloves for dives in chilly waters.

Using technology originally created for space exploration and cryogenics, the HALO A°R gloves feature the extreme insulation material A°RGON aerogel in a compression-resistant matrix.

A°RGON is a form of aerogel developed for insulation in spacecraft and cryogenics due to its superior insulation properties. Traditionally this material is created by removing the liquid from a gel and replacing it with air, which creates a lightweight, hollow and flexible structure.

This material enables the HALO A°R gloves to achieve extreme thermal protection from a thinner, less buoyant diving glove. With a wind and water-repellent stretch outer layer, it’s a glove which can be worn in total comfort, all day.

In addition to the A°RGON thermal insulation, the gloves’ key features include:

  • High performance low bulk
  • Optimised for horizontal trim
  • Exceptional warmth
  • Water-repellent outer layer
  • 4-way stretch fabric for snug fit
  • Machine washable

The gloves retail for US$108/~€98, and are available in sizes XS to XXL.

For more info, go to fourthelement.com or check out their Instagram reel.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

