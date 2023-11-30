Fourth Element Unveils HALO A°R Dive Gloves

The folks at Fourth Element recently introduced their new HALO A°R gloves for dives in chilly waters.

Using technology originally created for space exploration and cryogenics, the HALO A°R gloves feature the extreme insulation material A°RGON aerogel in a compression-resistant matrix.

A°RGON is a form of aerogel developed for insulation in spacecraft and cryogenics due to its superior insulation properties. Traditionally this material is created by removing the liquid from a gel and replacing it with air, which creates a lightweight, hollow and flexible structure.

This material enables the HALO A°R gloves to achieve extreme thermal protection from a thinner, less buoyant diving glove. With a wind and water-repellent stretch outer layer, it’s a glove which can be worn in total comfort, all day.

In addition to the A°RGON thermal insulation, the gloves’ key features include:

High performance low bulk

Optimised for horizontal trim

Exceptional warmth

Water-repellent outer layer

4-way stretch fabric for snug fit

Machine washable

The gloves retail for US$108/~€98, and are available in sizes XS to XXL.

For more info, go to fourthelement.com or check out their Instagram reel.