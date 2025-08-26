Fourth Element Unveils New Deep Teal Seeker Dive Mask

The folks at Fourth Element have unveiled a Seeker Dive Mask in a teal color to match the recently released Teal Argonaut drysuit.
The Seeker mask was designed with two main objectives: maximize the diver’s field of vision to be as close as possible to the experience of not wearing a mask using a single lens and to fit nearly everyone. The company combined new facial geometry with a soft silicone skirt to provide a comfortable fit.
The low-volume design allows easy equalization and mask clearing as well as creating a wider and brighter visual experience with a near-natural field of vision.
Other key features include:
- Unique facial geometry ensures low volume with excellent fit
- Two lens options – Clarity and Contrast
- Optimal comfort with a soft silicone face seal that moulds to your face
- Stylish moulded Fourth Element logo
- Compatible with Fourth Element recycled elastic straps
- Durable protection and easy storage with a low-profile case
The Seeker Masks retail for US$198/~€161. For more info, go to fourthelement.com.