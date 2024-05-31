Friday, May 31, 2024
Fourth Element Unveils New Shoreline Travel Poncho

John Liang
By John Liang

Fourth Element Unveils Shoreline Poncho
Fourth Element Unveils Shoreline Poncho

The folks at Fourth Element this week unveiled the new Shoreline poncho.

Made using 100% recycled materials, the Shoreline combines sustainability with functionality, offering protection from the elements while minimizing its environmental footprint.

Made to be lightweight yet robust, the poncho boasts an oversized, minimalist design that provides quick and easy protection from the wind and the rain. It folds into a compact size when not in use, ensuring convenience without compromising on performance.

Some of the Shoreline’s features include:

  • Waterproof and Windproof Design: With a 10,000 HH waterproof rating and 20,000g breathability rating, Shoreline guarantees reliable protection in all weather. The fluorine-free DWR waterproofing, fully taped seams, and water-resistant YKK Aqua Guard zips ensure you stay dry and sheltered no matter what the elements throw at you.
  • Practical: Shoreline is equipped with a range of features to enhance functionality. From adjustable peaked hood and velcro cuffs to the minimal weight and the ease with which it packs down, every detail is meticulously designed to meet the demands of adventurous divers and travelers.
  • OceanPositive: At the heart of the Shoreline lies a commitment to sustainability. Made from 100% recycled GRS certified Polyester, and Bluesign approved, it embodies fourth element’s dedication to preserving the planet for future generations.”

The Bright Blue-colored Shoreline is available in sizes XXS to XL.

The poncho retails for £129/€155/US$180/CA$226/AU$245, and can be found on Fourth Element’s website as well as at selected dive stores.

Fourth Element's Shoreline Poncho
Fourth Element’s Shoreline Poncho
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

