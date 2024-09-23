Monday, September 23, 2024
Garmin Introduces the Fenix 8 Dive Computer

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

GARMIN Fenix 8
Garmin has announced the launch of its mid-range dive computer-capable wristwatch, the Fenix 8.

The watch is the ideal companion for the active individual who has a wide range of activities, from hiking to scuba diving and hitting the gym. Features of the Fenix 8 include:

  • Durable with one model in Stainless Steel and one in titanium available.
  • Scratch-resistant with Corning Gorilla Glass or sapphire crystal front.
  • Rechargeable battery.
  • AMOLED display for crystal clear, sharp images and viewing.
  • Built-in mapping and GPS on land.
  • Garmin Pay
  • Air and Nitrox up to 40%.
  • Depth rated to 40m/130ft for scuba diving.
  • Scuba diving, apnea, and depth modes.
  • In-built compass
  • Backlit for perfect visibility during night dives.
  • Tide tables.

The Garmin Fenix 8 retails for US$1,199/~£901/~€1,073.

You can find the Fenix 8 here.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

