Garmin Introduces the Fenix 8 Dive Computer

Garmin has announced the launch of its mid-range dive computer-capable wristwatch, the Fenix 8.
The watch is the ideal companion for the active individual who has a wide range of activities, from hiking to scuba diving and hitting the gym. Features of the Fenix 8 include:
- Durable with one model in Stainless Steel and one in titanium available.
- Scratch-resistant with Corning Gorilla Glass or sapphire crystal front.
- Rechargeable battery.
- AMOLED display for crystal clear, sharp images and viewing.
- Built-in mapping and GPS on land.
- Garmin Pay
- Air and Nitrox up to 40%.
- Depth rated to 40m/130ft for scuba diving.
- Scuba diving, apnea, and depth modes.
- In-built compass
- Backlit for perfect visibility during night dives.
- Tide tables.
The Garmin Fenix 8 retails for US$1,199/~£901/~€1,073.
