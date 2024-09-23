Garmin Introduces the Fenix 8 Dive Computer

Garmin has announced the launch of its mid-range dive computer-capable wristwatch, the Fenix 8.

The watch is the ideal companion for the active individual who has a wide range of activities, from hiking to scuba diving and hitting the gym. Features of the Fenix 8 include:

Durable with one model in Stainless Steel and one in titanium available.

Scratch-resistant with Corning Gorilla Glass or sapphire crystal front.

Rechargeable battery.

AMOLED display for crystal clear, sharp images and viewing.

Built-in mapping and GPS on land.

Garmin Pay

Air and Nitrox up to 40%.

Depth rated to 40m/130ft for scuba diving.

Scuba diving, apnea, and depth modes.

In-built compass

Backlit for perfect visibility during night dives.

Tide tables.

The Garmin Fenix 8 retails for US$1,199/~£901/~€1,073.

You can find the Fenix 8 here.