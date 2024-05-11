Saturday, May 11, 2024
Great Hammerhead Project Tamatoroa Aims to Save The Species

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

-

Great hammerhead shark Image: Jillian Morris
Great hammerhead shark Image: Jillian Morris

The Tamataroa project aims to study, understand and ultimately improve the protection of Great Hammerhead sharks.

These majestic creatures are critically endangered and have experienced an 80% decline in population numbers in the last 70 years.

The project is the work of l’Oeil d’Andromède, in collaboration with the Mokarran Protection Society along with Gombessa Expeditions and is led by Aqualung ambassador Laurent Ballesta. The project has conducted a study of these majestic creatures in Rangiroa & Tikehau, French Polynesia.

During an expedition from December 2022 to March 2023, the team studied the animals with the assistance of a new tool that made measurement, identification and biopsies much easier. The work continues to protect these endangered species.

You can check out a video of the project below.

Team Aqualung| the TAMATAROA Project| Laurent Ballesta

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

