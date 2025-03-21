Guy Harvey Foundation Hosts Conservation Summit

The Guy Harvey Foundation recently held its first-ever Conservation Summit.

The exciting event, which took place at SeaWorld Orlando, brought together more than 190 educators from across the US. The one-day event was full of engaging discussions about how best to advance ocean conservation.

The Summit was attended by many conservation luminaries, with the conservation leaders panel featuring:

Jessica Harvey, CEO of the Guy Harvey Foundation.

Christopher Dold, Chief Zoological Officer of United Parks & Resorts – SeaWorld, Busch Gardens & Discovery Cove.

Kristi Mollis, President and CEO of Everglades University.

Candice Wade, Director, Suncoast Youth Conservation Center.

Attendees at the Conservation Summit enjoyed a wide range of activities. The Guy Harvey Foundation and Brightmark presented their “Changing the Tide” marine plastics curriculum. This allowed the educators to build reefs from recycled materials.

Participants also witnessed a MATE underwater ROV demonstration.

Finally, they had the option to contribute to a collaborative mural inspired by Guy Harvey’s art.

Commenting on the conservation summit, Dr. Guy Harvey stated:

“This event was the culmination of a monumental weekend in which we had the chance to meet incredible teachers from all over the country and connect with them in the classroom and on the field. Even though we had people from different backgrounds and locations, we all felt connected as we share the same passion for ocean conservation and educating the next generation of scientists and conservationists.”

You can find out more about the Guy Harvey Foundation here.

You can find out more about the Guy Harvey Conservation Education Program here.

You can find out more about Brightmark’s Changing The Tide here.