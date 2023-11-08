Guy Harvey Launches New Lokai Bracelet Collection

Guy Harvey has launched a new bracelet collection in collaboration with Lokai, a New York-based specialty bracelet manufacturer.

The collection comes in two unique designs, Mako Shark and Sea Turtle, and features artwork by Guy Harvey himself. It’s available now at GuyHarvey.com, the Guy Harvey Gallery and Shop in Fort Lauderdale, SeaWorld Orlando and the Guy Harvey Store in Grand Cayman.

According to Alex Harvey, licensing and marketing director for Guy Harvey, Inc.:

“The design and concept of these bracelets are a perfect match for the Guy Harvey brand and allows us to feature Guy’s artwork in a new and fun way to fans and ocean lovers everywhere, making it a must-have gift for the holidays. The Lokai brand aligns with our mission to conserve the global marine environment.”

All Lokai bracelets carry a small bead filled with elements from the highest and lowest points on Earth, water from Mount Everest and mud from the Dead Sea, reminding those who wear them to stay humble during life’s peaks and hopeful during its lows.

Lokai CEO Steven Izen said:

“As the CEO of Lokai, I am thrilled to announce our collaboration with Guy Harvey. Our partnership is more than just a meeting of minds; it’s a union of missions. The synergy between Guy Harvey’s unwavering commitment to marine conservation and Lokai’s core values is palpable, and it breathes life into the stunning artwork we are privileged to showcase. Together, we are poised to not only introduce our exceptional products to the global market but also to make a significant, positive impact on a cause that is close to our hearts. This is an exciting step for us, and we can’t wait for the world to be a part of this journey.”

With sizes ranging from Small to XL, each Guy Harvey Lokai bracelet is priced at US$24.98 (~€23), and comes with a QR code that takes customers to a section of the Guy Harvey Foundation’s website where they can learn about each species with interesting facts, educational videos, links to shark tracks and more.

A portion of sales from the Guy Harvey Lokai bracelet collection will benefit ocean conservation through the Guy Harvey Foundation.