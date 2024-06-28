Heike Schwerdtner Sets New World Record At 32nd AIDA Pool World Championship in Kaunas

The third day of the AIDA Freediving Pool World Championship 2024 in Kaunas saw an 11-year-old world record shattered.

World Record Breath Hold

Competing in the Static (STA) discipline, Germany’s Heike Schwerdtner set a new women’s world record with a breath hold of 9 minutes 7 seconds.

Schwerdtner surpassed the record of the late, great Natalie Molchanova by 5 seconds.

Japan’s Yuriko Ichihara and Finland’s Iris Ala-Olla tied for second place, both holding their breath for 7 minutes and 36 seconds to reach the podium. Ichihara also set a continental record, while Ala-Olla set a national one.

On the men’s side, Sweden’s David Spreitz Elings took home the gold with a 9-minute-and-5-second breath hold, while Croatia’s Budimir Buda Šobat took silver with his breath hold of 8 minutes and 37 seconds and Australia’s Antony Judge nabbed the bronze with 8 minutes 2 seconds.

National Records

Other women’s national records included:

Thalia Sklair (Israel) 6 minutes 12 seconds

Evelina Navasinskaite (Lithuania) 6 minutes 44 seconds

Sandra Brum (Portugal) 5 minutes 46 seconds

Ekaterina Borysyuk (Australia) 6 minutes 43 seconds

And men’s national records included:

Andras Sopronyi (Hungary) 7 minutes 16 seconds

Sarunas Jurcius (Lithuania) 6 minutes 34 seconds

Watch The Highlights

You can watch the highlights from Day 3 below or on YouTube.