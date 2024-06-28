Friday, June 28, 2024
Heike Schwerdtner Sets New World Record At 32nd AIDA Pool World Championship in Kaunas

By John Liang

AIDA Pool World Championship Kaunas 2024 Day 3: STA

The third day of the AIDA Freediving Pool World Championship 2024 in Kaunas saw an 11-year-old world record shattered.

World Record Breath Hold

Competing in the Static (STA) discipline, Germany’s Heike Schwerdtner set a new women’s world record with a breath hold of 9 minutes 7 seconds.

New World Record At 32nd AIDA Pool World Championship in Kaunas

Schwerdtner surpassed the record of the late, great Natalie Molchanova by 5 seconds.

Japan’s Yuriko Ichihara and Finland’s Iris Ala-Olla tied for second place, both holding their breath for 7 minutes and 36 seconds to reach the podium. Ichihara also set a continental record, while Ala-Olla set a national one.

On the men’s side, Sweden’s David Spreitz Elings took home the gold with a 9-minute-and-5-second breath hold, while Croatia’s Budimir Buda Šobat took silver with his breath hold of 8 minutes and 37 seconds and Australia’s Antony Judge nabbed the bronze with 8 minutes 2 seconds.

AIDA 2024 Pool World Championship Kaunas

National Records

Other women’s national records included:

  • Thalia Sklair (Israel) 6 minutes 12 seconds
  • Evelina Navasinskaite (Lithuania) 6 minutes 44 seconds
  • Sandra Brum (Portugal) 5 minutes 46 seconds
  • Ekaterina Borysyuk (Australia) 6 minutes 43 seconds

And men’s national records included:

  • Andras Sopronyi (Hungary) 7 minutes 16 seconds
  • Sarunas Jurcius (Lithuania) 6 minutes 34 seconds

Watch The Highlights

You can watch the highlights from Day 3 below or on YouTube.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

