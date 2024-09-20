Friday, September 20, 2024
Herbert Nitsch’s Autobiography Now Available For Purchase

John Liang
By John Liang

-

'Breathing Is Overrated' by Herbert Nitsch
'Breathing Is Overrated' by Herbert Nitsch

Champion freediver Herbert Nitsch’s book “Breathing Is Overrated: An Autobiography About Human Potential, A Pioneering Spirit and the Deepest Dive On a Single Breath” is now available for purchase.

The book chronicles Nitsch’s quest to complete his world-record, no-limits dive to 253m/830ft on a single breath, as well as the aftermath that resulted in severe decompression sickness and brain strokes, leaving him unable to walk, speak or care for himself.

Nitsch also describes the recovery methods he used over the next two years to be able to regain his fitness and start freediving again.

The book is available in English and German in Hardcover, Paperback and Kindle eBbook.

'Breathing Is Overrated' by Herbert Nitsch
‘Breathing Is Overrated’ by Herbert Nitsch
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

