Herbert Nitsch’s Autobiography Now Available For Purchase

Champion freediver Herbert Nitsch’s book “Breathing Is Overrated: An Autobiography About Human Potential, A Pioneering Spirit and the Deepest Dive On a Single Breath” is now available for purchase.

The book chronicles Nitsch’s quest to complete his world-record, no-limits dive to 253m/830ft on a single breath, as well as the aftermath that resulted in severe decompression sickness and brain strokes, leaving him unable to walk, speak or care for himself.

Nitsch also describes the recovery methods he used over the next two years to be able to regain his fitness and start freediving again.

The book is available in English and German in Hardcover, Paperback and Kindle eBbook.