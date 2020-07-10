How To Ultrasound A Pregnant Whale Shark!

Ever wondered what it takes to ultrasound pregnant whale shark? You can join the latest Socorro Island expeditions to find out.

The citizen science program allows you to accompany Dr. Dení Ramírez Macías on her trip to Socorro island to ultrasound pregnant whale sharks and manta rays.

Ramirez Macias is conducting research to help understand the reproductive habits and behavior of these magnificent creatures. The trip will follow the normal itinerary to dive Socorro, San Benedicto, and Roca Partida, with the knowledge that there should be ample opportunities to ultrasound manta rays and whale sharks.

On the trip — scheduled for November 10th-19th, 2020, not only will you be able to observe Dr. Ramírez Macías conducting her research, but she will also be giving presentations about various topics including:

Conducting ultrasounds on Mobula rays.

I3S software for manta and whale shark identification.

Conservation biology of the whale shark.

The Giant Manta Rays from Revillagigedo

Following the giants: Whale sharks.

Check out the video below of the first-ever ultrasound of a pregnant manta ray.

To book the November trip to the Socorro Islands, send an email to [email protected].