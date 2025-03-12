International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame’s 2025 Class Has All-Women Inductees

The 2025 inductees to the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (ISDHF) are unique as it is the first time that all members being inducted are women.

Established by the Cayman Islands Ministry of Tourism in 2000, the ISDHF celebrates dive industry leaders who have contributed to the success of recreational scuba diving worldwide through innovation and advancements made in the areas of dive tourism, equipment design, dive safety, inclusivity, exploration, adventure, innovation and more.

This year’s inductees include:

Simone Melchoir-Cousteau (France) and Women Divers Hall of Fame (USA) as Early Pioneers;

Michelle Cove (Bahamas), Anne Hasson (USA) and Rosemary Lunn (United Kingdom) as Inductees and

Hidy Yu Hiu-Tung (Hong Kong) as Trailblazer, which is a new category for the ISDHF.

They join other notable women in the industry in the ISDHF, including Jill Heinerth (2020), Dr. Eugenie Clark (2010) and Cathy Church (2008).

The 2025 inductees will be formally inducted into the hall of fame at a ceremony in the Cayman Islands on September 20, 2025.

This year’s inductees were selected for their significant contributions to the diving industry:

Simone Melchoir-Cousteau was a pioneering French explorer, widely recognized as the first woman scuba diver and aquanaut, and the beloved wife and partner of legendary oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau. She was key in his co-invention of the Aqualung, a revolutionary invention that transformed scuba diving, introducing him to the engineer and the funding. Simone witnessed the first successful test of the Aqualung prototype in the Marne River.

The WDHOF is an international, non-profit, professional honor society whose member contributions span a wide variety of fields including: The Arts, Science, Medicine, Exploration & Technology, Underwater Archaeology, Business, Media, Training & Education, Safety, Commercial & Military Diving, Freediving and Underwater Sports.

Michelle Cove was instrumental in developing Stuart Cove’s Dive Bahamas into one of the Caribbean’s largest dive operations. She secured and grew watersports and diving concessions for major partners like Atlantis Resort, Baha Mar, Carnival Cruise Lines and private clubs. Under her leadership, the company developed a diverse range of offerings, including SCUBA, SNUBA, SEA TREK, SUB (Submersible Underwater Bubble), snorkeling, watersports, and underwater photography and video, making world-class ocean experiences accessible to visitors worldwide.

Anne Hasson’s pioneering efforts revolutionized the liveaboard scuba diving industry having launched the renowned Cayman Aggressor in 1984. As Vice President of Aggressor Adventures, Anne oversees the Reservations, Marketing and Advertising departments, maintaining the integrity and image of the forty-one-year-old company’s brand and corporate identity. Today, Aggressor Adventures sets new standards for dive and adventure tourism worldwide.

Rosemary Lunn is a highly respected figure in the global diving community. Her induction marks a historic milestone as she becomes the first British woman to receive this honor. Bringing decades of expertise to her diverse contributions, Lunn has played a pivotal role in shaping the diving industry. She is a valued professional, prolific journalist, speaker, educator, event organiser, and an advocate for dive safety and education.

Hidy Yu Hiu-Tung is an acclaimed international actress and model with over 19 years of scuba diving experience, blending her passion for the ocean with a dynamic career in the public eye. As a certified scuba diving instructor, technical diver and freediver, Hidy Yu has not only mastered the art of underwater exploration but has also become a dedicated advocate for marine conservation.