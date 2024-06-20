Jill Heinerth, Kirk Krack Among the Featured Speakers At Diving Talks 2024

This year’s Diving Talks International Dive Show in Portugal will feature a host of cool speakers talking about their groundbreaking contributions to diving exploration and science.
This speakers include:
- Jill Heinerth;
- Kirk Krack;
- Phil Short;
- Simon Mitchell; and
- Leigh Bishop
Additionally, major dive companies such as Shearwater Research, DE PROFUNDIS and Halcyon Dive Systems will be there as well.
Diving Talks will take place October 18th-20th, 2024 in Lisbon. For more info on tickets and registration, go to divingtalks.com or check out the 2023 wrap-up video below.