Jill Heinerth, Kirk Krack Among the Featured Speakers At Diving Talks 2024

This year’s Diving Talks International Dive Show in Portugal will feature a host of cool speakers talking about their groundbreaking contributions to diving exploration and science.

This speakers include:

Jill Heinerth;

Kirk Krack;

Phil Short;

Simon Mitchell; and

Leigh Bishop

Additionally, major dive companies such as Shearwater Research, DE PROFUNDIS and Halcyon Dive Systems will be there as well.

Diving Talks will take place October 18th-20th, 2024 in Lisbon. For more info on tickets and registration, go to divingtalks.com or check out the 2023 wrap-up video below.