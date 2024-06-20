Thursday, June 20, 2024
Scuba Diving

Jill Heinerth, Kirk Krack Among the Featured Speakers At Diving Talks 2024

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Diving Talks 2024
Diving Talks 2024

This year’s Diving Talks International Dive Show in Portugal will feature a host of cool speakers talking about their groundbreaking contributions to diving exploration and science.

This speakers include:

  • Jill Heinerth;
  • Kirk Krack;
  • Phil Short;
  • Simon Mitchell; and
  • Leigh Bishop

Additionally, major dive companies such as Shearwater Research, DE PROFUNDIS and Halcyon Dive Systems will be there as well.

Diving Talks will take place October 18th-20th, 2024 in Lisbon. For more info on tickets and registration, go to divingtalks.com or check out the 2023 wrap-up video below.

Wrapping up the Diving Talks - Portugal 2023 - International Diving Show

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
111,600FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US