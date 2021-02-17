Kick the Plastic Bag Habit – for Good! The IMPERFECT Conservationist

Freediver, explorer, and educator Mehgan Heany-Grier has launched a new web series called the “Imperfect Conservationist”.

The idea behind the web series is to bring a weekly dose of “conservation empowerment” – an understanding of how and what you can do to make a positive impact on the world around you, right now. Living more sustainably does NOT mean you have to do it all or do it perfectly. In fact, exactly the opposite is true!

In this video, you learn the easiest fix for HOW TO kick your plastic shopping bag habit – EVEN if you are always forgetting your reusable bags!

You can join Mehgan every week on YouTube and learn how you can easily bake bite-sized, yet impactful conservation action into your busy day-to-day life.

We’ll be publishing every episode here on DeeperBlue.com. Watch the episode below or head to YouTube to subscribe to Mehgan’s channel.